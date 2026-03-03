Why Andhra's Srikalahasti temple stays open during eclipses
On March 3, 2026, while most temples in Andhra Pradesh shut their doors for the lunar eclipse, Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple did the opposite and welcomed visitors.
Known as 'Rahu Ketu Kshetram,' this temple is famous for the legend where Lord Shiva defeated the shadow planets Rahu and Ketu—a story associated with the temple.
The mythological reason
Unlike others, Srikalahasti's special status means it doesn't close during eclipses.
According to tradition, Lord Shiva took control of the rogue serpents Rahu and Ketu at this site, so people believe visiting now actually protects them from bad eclipse vibes—no extra purification rituals needed.
What happened at the temple?
Priests performed special rituals like a special Abhishekam; the temple also has a daily Rahu Ketu Puja.
Devotees were allowed darshan during the eclipse.