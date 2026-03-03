Why Andhra's Srikalahasti temple stays open during eclipses India Mar 03, 2026

On March 3, 2026, while most temples in Andhra Pradesh shut their doors for the lunar eclipse, Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple did the opposite and welcomed visitors.

Known as 'Rahu Ketu Kshetram,' this temple is famous for the legend where Lord Shiva defeated the shadow planets Rahu and Ketu—a story associated with the temple.