Why are bank employees on nationwide strike today
What's the story
Banking services across India were disrupted on Friday as employees and officers of public sector banks went on a nationwide strike. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organization of seven unions representing around 90% of bank officers and employees, called for the protest. While branch-level services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, and check clearances were affected, digital banking services like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and internet banking remained unaffected.
Unmet demands
Key demands of striking bank employees
The strike was called to demand a five-day workweek and resolution of pending wage-related issues.
A key demand is the declaration of all Saturdays as holidays. This was reportedly agreed upon in the 12th Bipartite Settlement with the Indian Banks's Association (IBA) in March 2024 but is still awaiting government notification.
Currently, banks are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Discontent voiced
Other pending issues raised by unions
All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam expressed dissatisfaction with the government's response to their demands.
He said, "Since there was no positive outcome and....government did not agree to our demand, this strike is forced on us."
The unions also raised other pending issues, such as pension updates and a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old one.
Twitter Post
Protest in Delhi
#WATCH | Delhi | All India Bank Officers' Confederation Delhi President Kushal Gupta says, “Our nationwide strike today centres on four key issues regarding the private banking sector and the government's stance. Regarding the 'Joint Note' settlement we signed in 2024, the… https://t.co/zInFiB8A6N pic.twitter.com/27xo9O8M50— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
Preparedness measures
Banks informed customers about possible impact
Several public sector banks had informed customers about the possible impact of the strike on branch operations.
These include State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), UCO Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, among others.
The UFBU has announced further action, including a nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 and a proposed indefinite strike from October 26 if its demands remain unresolved.