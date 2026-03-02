Why are IndiGo's international flights to Middle East getting canceled
IndiGo is keeping some of its international flights grounded over the Middle East until March 7, 2026, citing ongoing safety worries in the region.
Flights like Mumbai-London, services to Medina from Hyderabad and Mumbai, and Mumbai-Bahrain are on pause for now.
What about your ticket?
If you booked your IndiGo ticket on or before February 28, 2026, for traveling to and from the Middle East and other impacted international sectors up to March 7, 2026, you can reschedule your trip for free or get a full refund online—no hassles.
IndiGo will reach out directly to affected travelers and post updates about canceled flights.
Other airlines have also suspended flights
It's not only IndiGo making changes. Air India, Akasa Air, Air India Express, and SpiceJet have all suspended their Middle East routes as well.
In total, around 360 IndiGo flights are impacted by these cancelations through early March.