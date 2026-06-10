Why Bengal is now dropping 'Dham' from Digha Jagannath temple
What's the story
The West Bengal government has decided to drop the word "Dham" from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha. The decision was taken at the request of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who had raised concerns over the use of "Dham" diluting Puri's distinct heritage. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced this decision after a Cabinet meeting, saying it wasn't correct according to "Sanatan culture."
Inauguration backlash
Temple inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee
The Digha temple, inaugurated in April 2025 by then-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, was built at a cost of ₹250 crore. However, its naming as "Jagannath Dham" was criticized by servitors of the Puri temple and the Odisha government. BJP Puri MP Sambit Patra had submitted Majhi's letter to Adhikari requesting the name change. Patra stated that the millions of followers of Lord Jagannath were outraged by the previous TMC government's renaming, which reflected an attitude of "toying with Hindu sentiments."
Sentiment addressed
Majhi's letter to Adhikari
In his letter, Majhi emphasized that "Jagannath Dham" is a unique and sacred identity associated with Puri. The Chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Dibyasingha Deb, also appealed to ISKCON to stop using "Dham." Adhikari accepted these requests, saying he felt the previous government had ignored people's sentiments. He stated that he recently discussed with ISKCON monks regarding the naming of the Jagannath temple complex in Digha and concluded that it was not in line with Sanatani culture.
Official announcement
Formal notification regarding name change soon
"We will remove the word 'Dham' from the complex and worship the deities strictly in accordance with the prescribed sanatani norms," the Bengal CM said. Henceforth, the temple structure will be called 'Sri Sri Jagannath Dev Mandir.' Adhikari said that the cabinet resolution and subsequent tender notices for constructing the premises by the previous Mamata administration referred to the project as a 'culture center' with no mention of the term 'Dham,' implying that the word was added as an afterthought.
CM
Majhi thanks Adhikari for 'prompt and tradition-loving step'
Majhi thanked Adhikari for the "prompt and tradition-loving step." In a post on X, Majhi said the new West Bengal government's decision would strengthen brotherhood and cultural harmony between the two states while protecting Odia 'asmita' and the glory of Lord Jagannath. He also criticized the TMC, saying the previous government had misused the name 'Jagannath Dham' for the Digha project because of its ignorance of Sanatani traditions.