Why Bengal is now dropping 'Dham' from Digha Jagannath temple 

Sentiment addressed

Majhi's letter to Adhikari

In his letter, Majhi emphasized that "Jagannath Dham" is a unique and sacred identity associated with Puri. The Chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Dibyasingha Deb, also appealed to ISKCON to stop using "Dham." Adhikari accepted these requests, saying he felt the previous government had ignored people's sentiments. He stated that he recently discussed with ISKCON monks regarding the naming of the Jagannath temple complex in Digha and concluded that it was not in line with Sanatani culture.