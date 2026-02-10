Why Delhi University is refusing to share Modi's degree details
Delhi University (DU) has pushed back against appeals demanding Prime Minister Modi's bachelor's degree details, calling them "sensationalism" and driven by hype rather than substance.
The university argued in court that it holds student records in trust and shouldn't release them just because of political curiosity.
The High Court had earlier ruled that Modi's educational info is personal and doesn't need to be shared under RTI rules.
Potential implications of the case
This case is a big deal for privacy versus transparency in public life.
If the court sides with DU, it could set a precedent—just being an elected leader won't mean all your personal info is fair game for public access.
The outcome might also impact similar cases about politicians' educational records, shaping how much the public can really know about those in power.