Why Delhi's traffic is at a standstill
Stuck in Delhi traffic lately?
You're not alone—on Thursday evening, some 1-km stretches took over an hour to cross, with major jams from Okhla flyover to Kalkaji and Nehru Place to Modi Mill.
Faulty signals and reports of little or no police presence added to complaints, although officials said traffic personnel had been deployed in some affected areas and that the police were addressing signal faults.
Big events like the Plast India exhibition and India Art Fair only added fuel to the gridlock.
Traffic police are trying to manage the situation
A recent global traffic-congestion report has drawn attention to the issue, while local reports attributed the congestion to the Plast India exhibition, wedding season and the India Art Fair.
All that waiting isn't just annoying—it's costing workers time.
Police are trying fixes like real-time diversions and suggest using navigation apps, but for now, expect more slow crawls ahead.