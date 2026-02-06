Why Delhi's traffic is at a standstill India Feb 06, 2026

Stuck in Delhi traffic lately?

You're not alone—on Thursday evening, some 1-km stretches took over an hour to cross, with major jams from Okhla flyover to Kalkaji and Nehru Place to Modi Mill.

Faulty signals and reports of little or no police presence added to complaints, although officials said traffic personnel had been deployed in some affected areas and that the police were addressing signal faults.

Big events like the Plast India exhibition and India Art Fair only added fuel to the gridlock.