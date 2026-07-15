Why exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen is returning to Kolkata 

"She will speak about her years in exile, recount the circumstances under which she had to leave Kolkata, and read her poems," Osman Mallick of Secular Mission was quoted as saying by IE.

Mullick added, "She...was driven away from here because of protests by fundamentalists...We tried to organize her visit during the previous government, but were unsuccessful."

He said after the new BJP government formation, they approached CM Suvendu Adhikari, who assured them that proper security arrangements would be made.