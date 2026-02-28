Why flights to these Middle Eastern countries are banned
India's aviation authority just told airlines to avoid flying over 11 Middle Eastern countries until March 2, following recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
The list covers Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar—so a big chunk of the region is off-limits for now.
What it means for travelers
If you're traveling or have friends flying between India and Europe or Africa soon, expect delays and rerouted flights.
Airlines like Lufthansa have canceled trips to Tel Aviv and suspended services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the weekend. IndiGo has warned about possible schedule changes too.
Airports in major Indian cities are telling people to double-check flight status before heading out.
Airlines have to stick to strict safety rules—avoiding these airspaces completely and staying updated with official bulletins.
The Civil Aviation Minister has already checked in with airlines and airports to make sure they're ready for these changes.