Why health insurance premiums are higher in metros
Living in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru? Your health insurance premium is probably 10-20% higher than what folks pay in smaller towns.
Blame it on pricier treatments, more frequent claims, and the extra health risks that come with city life and pollution.
Insurers divide India into zones
Insurers use a zonal system—metros fall into Zone 1 (the most expensive), while smaller towns are Zones 2 and 3.
This aligns premiums with local hospital costs and claim histories.
Why is treatment costlier in cities?
Metro hospitals charge more for everything from checkups to surgeries.
Plus, city living means higher chances of lifestyle diseases like diabetes or hypertension and pollution-linked issues like asthma.
All this leads to bigger—and more—claims.
What to do?
Yes, you pay extra in metros, but you also get access to more advanced healthcare infrastructure and corporate/multi-speciality hospitals.
To keep costs under control, pick your plan carefully and try to focus on preventive care—it really can make a difference.