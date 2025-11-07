Why health insurance premiums are higher in metros

Living in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru? Your health insurance premium is probably 10-20% higher than what folks pay in smaller towns. Blame it on pricier treatments, more frequent claims, and the extra health risks that come with city life and pollution.

Insurers divide India into zones Insurers use a zonal system—metros fall into Zone 1 (the most expensive), while smaller towns are Zones 2 and 3.

This aligns premiums with local hospital costs and claim histories.

Why is treatment costlier in cities? Metro hospitals charge more for everything from checkups to surgeries.

Plus, city living means higher chances of lifestyle diseases like diabetes or hypertension and pollution-linked issues like asthma.

All this leads to bigger—and more—claims.