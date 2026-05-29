NEET paper leak: Why IAF may transport exam papers

The Indian government is considering using the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport question papers for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-test. The proposal comes after a paper leak incident on May 3, which led to the cancellation of the exam and massive protests by students. The re-test will be conducted on June 21 under the direct monitoring of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Logistics shift Proposal discussed in meeting between ministers The proposal to involve the IAF was discussed at a high-level meeting between Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The IAF would be responsible for transporting NEET-UG question papers from printing presses to exam centers across India. This decision is based on the unpredictable weather conditions in June, which could affect transportation security.

Expert opinion Experts question move, call it 'stupid' However, experts have questioned this move, saying it indicates a lack of faith in civilian systems like the National Testing Agency (NTA), police, and educational institutions. Major General Raju Chauhan (retd) tweeted, asking if all existing systems had failed to warrant such drastic measures. Geopolitical expert Rohit Vats called the decision "pure optics" and said involving defense forces was a "stupid move."

Advertisement