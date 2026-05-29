NEET paper leak: Why IAF may transport exam papers
What's the story
The Indian government is considering using the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport question papers for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-test. The proposal comes after a paper leak incident on May 3, which led to the cancellation of the exam and massive protests by students. The re-test will be conducted on June 21 under the direct monitoring of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Logistics shift
Proposal discussed in meeting between ministers
The proposal to involve the IAF was discussed at a high-level meeting between Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The IAF would be responsible for transporting NEET-UG question papers from printing presses to exam centers across India. This decision is based on the unpredictable weather conditions in June, which could affect transportation security.
Expert opinion
Experts question move, call it 'stupid'
However, experts have questioned this move, saying it indicates a lack of faith in civilian systems like the National Testing Agency (NTA), police, and educational institutions. Major General Raju Chauhan (retd) tweeted, asking if all existing systems had failed to warrant such drastic measures. Geopolitical expert Rohit Vats called the decision "pure optics" and said involving defense forces was a "stupid move."
Exam vulnerabilities
NEET paper leak incident details
The May 3 leak is believed to have originated from a printing press in Nashik, Maharashtra. The NTA, which conducts major central exams including NEET, outsources most of its work to save manpower. According to a parliamentary reply in 2024, the NTA has only 22 employees on deputation and depends heavily on 38 contractual staffers and 138 outsourced workers. Various reports state that this dependence increases vulnerability to paper leaks.