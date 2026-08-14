Why India calls August 15, 2026 its 80th Independence Day
India
India's gearing up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026.
If you're wondering why it's the 80th when only 79 years have passed since independence in 1947, here's the deal: the first celebration was in 1947 itself, so every year gets counted as a separate event, even though only 79 full years have gone by.
Prime Minister to hoist national flag
Just like every year, the main ceremony will take place at the Red Fort in New Delhi.
The prime minister will hoist the national flag and give a speech to mark the occasion.
This tradition keeps going strong. This year (2026) is actually India's 80th Independence Day celebration!