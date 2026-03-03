Why India is cutting gas supplies to its industries
India
India is dialing back natural gas supplies to its industries after Qatar suddenly halted LNG production on Monday.
The reason? Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in response to Israeli and US actions, which disrupted a key shipping route—the Strait of Hormuz—and sent global energy prices climbing.
India's energy security at risk
India relies heavily on Middle Eastern LNG and is the world's fourth-largest buyer, so these geopolitical tensions are hitting close to home.
With less gas coming in, Indian industries are feeling the squeeze, highlighting just how quickly regional conflicts can shake up our energy security.