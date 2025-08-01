Why India is eyeing deep-sea mining for rare earth elements
India is asking the UN for permission to explore a huge patch of the Arabian Sea for rare earth elements—think materials that power your phones, EVs, and more.
Right now, nearly 70% of these minerals come from China, so India's hoping this move will cut dependence and boost its own deep-sea skills.
What's the current status?
Surveys in the Indian Ocean have already turned up cobalt, nickel, copper, and platinum.
Scientists are developing technology to collect mineral-rich nodules from depths of 4-5km—but building tech to bring them up steadily from such depths is still a big hurdle before any real mining can start.
Why is this important for India?
India just launched its National Critical Mineral Mission to fund over 1,200 exploration projects by 2031.
With more than 80% of rare earth magnets for cars imported from China (which could tighten exports anytime), finding homegrown supplies could help protect jobs and make industries here less vulnerable to global shocks.