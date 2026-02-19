Why India is making magnets used in EVs, wind turbines

The government just approved a ₹7,280 crore scheme to promote manufacturing of sintered rare-earth permanent magnets that'll cover processing from rare-earth oxides to finished magnets—aiming to create 6,000 metric tons per year of integrated capacity with help from private companies.

India currently gets up to 90% of these magnets from China.

With demand set to double by 2030 thanks to booming tech and green energy needs, producing them locally means fewer supply shocks and more control over our future tech.

Plus, new rare-earth "corridors" in four states will boost jobs and innovation right here at home.