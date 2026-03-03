Why India's neutral response to Iran-US-Israel conflict is in spotlight

India is moving closer to US and Israel

India's response has been pretty neutral—Prime Minister Modi condemned Iran's retaliation and supported the UAE but didn't criticize the US-Israel strike or mention Khamenei.

This move is getting heat at home, with some saying it hurts ties with Iran, a key trade partner.

At the same time, India seems to be moving closer to the US and Israel (did you know 38% of Israeli arms exports go to India?).

Plus, with millions of Indians living in the Gulf and possible oil disruptions that could cost billions, what happens next could hit home for a lot of people.