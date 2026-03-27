Why Iran conflict could lead to internet slowdowns in India
India might face internet slowdowns soon, thanks to the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Key undersea cables running through the Persian Gulf and Red Sea connect India with Europe, and right now, those routes are under threat.
The government has already told telecom companies to prepare for possible delays and come up with backup plans.
Finding new routes isn't quick or easy
Around 95% of the world's international data flows travel via undersea (subsea) cables, so any disruption could seriously impact cloud services, enterprise traffic and emerging AI workloads, especially for connections heading toward Europe.
While tech firms are looking for workarounds, finding new routes isn't quick or easy.
This whole situation is a reminder that our digital lives depend on some pretty fragile infrastructure.