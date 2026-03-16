Why Iran's green signal to Indian LPG tankers is crucial India Mar 16, 2026

In a rare move, Iran let two Indian LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, sail through the heavily guarded Strait of Hormuz in mid-March — Shivalik had crossed by March 13, while Nanda Devi cleared the strait shortly afterward.

This area has been mostly blocked off since tensions flared after a U.S.-Israel strike on Iran, causing major traffic jams for global oil and gas shipments (think: one out of every five barrels passes through here).