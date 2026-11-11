Why was AQI data missing on Diwali night? CPCB clarifies

The CPCB explained that the data gaps observed during Diwali were due to older particulate matter analyzers, which were calibrated for a measurement range of 0-1,000 micrograms per cubic meter.

These instruments treat readings above this range as errors, leading to exclusion from the final computation.

"During extreme episodes....like Diwali firecracker bursting, this may appear as data gap at the particular station concerned, and those hours do not contribute to the 24-hour average of relevant pollutant for the concerned station."