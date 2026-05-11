Why Jewar-to-Lucknow fares cost ₹5,000 despite lower fuel tax India May 11, 2026

Wondering why flying out of Noida's new Jewar Airport costs more than Delhi's IGI, even though Uttar Pradesh has lower aviation fuel tax?

A ticket from Jewar to Lucknow is about ₹5,000, while the same route from Delhi is just ₹3,600.

Turns out, it's not about the fuel.