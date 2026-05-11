Why Jewar-to-Lucknow fares cost ₹5,000 despite lower fuel tax
India
Wondering why flying out of Noida's new Jewar Airport costs more than Delhi's IGI, even though Uttar Pradesh has lower aviation fuel tax?
A ticket from Jewar to Lucknow is about ₹5,000, while the same route from Delhi is just ₹3,600.
Turns out, it's not about the fuel.
Fewer Jewar flights keep fares high
Jewar has landing, parking, and using airport facilities. With fewer flights and passengers right now, airlines can't spread out these costs, so ticket prices stay high.
Meanwhile, IGI serves way more people daily, letting airlines keep fares lower even with higher fuel taxes.
Until Jewar gets busier, expect those fares to stay up.