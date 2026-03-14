Why LPG prices are rising in India

India's usual LPG import route through the Strait of Hormuz is facing trouble due to ongoing tensions in West Asia. Even with these disruptions, the government says there will not be any major shortages at retail outlets, even in big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kolkata.

Instructed to ramp up production Refineries have been directed to boost domestic LPG production; domestically produced LPG accounts for about 40% of demand, and refinery yields have been increased by roughly 25-30%.

Oil marketing companies are stepping up surprise inspections — around 1,300 inspections were reported on one recent day — to stop hoarding and make sure households and essential services get first dibs.

Longer wait times for users Booking your next cylinder might take longer: urban areas now have a 25-day gap between bookings, while rural folks wait 45 days.

Commercial users are getting less supply for now.

To back things up, more LNG shipments and extra kerosene are on the way; piped gas is also being prioritized where possible.