Why Maharashtra's menopause clinics are a big deal
Maharashtra just rolled out India's first-ever government menopause clinics—sources variously report 510 and 580 centers (e.g., the Jan 28 and Feb 02 articles report 510 centers across 33 districts and 22 municipal corporations, while the Feb 22 article "Maharashtra officially rolls out menopause clinics, palliative care program" states 580 centers were established).
Started in January 2026, these clinics offer free checkups, mental health support, bone and hormone screenings, heart health checks, treatment, medication, and lifestyle tips every Wednesday.
Over 30,000 women have already used these services in just a few weeks—a big sign there was a gap.
These clinics help women handle tough symptoms like hormonal changes, bone loss, anxiety, sleep issues and more—stuff that usually gets ignored.
With India on track for over 100 million menopausal women this year and barely any public support till now, Maharashtra is setting the bar for real midlife healthcare.
It's a step toward treating women's health with the attention it deserves.