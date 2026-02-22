Why Maharashtra's menopause clinics are a big deal

Over 30,000 women have already used these services in weeks

Over 30,000 women have already used these services in just a few weeks—a big sign there was a gap.

These clinics help women handle tough symptoms like hormonal changes, bone loss, anxiety, sleep issues and more—stuff that usually gets ignored.

With India on track for over 100 million menopausal women this year and barely any public support till now, Maharashtra is setting the bar for real midlife healthcare.

It's a step toward treating women's health with the attention it deserves.