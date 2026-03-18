Why man brought fetus to court in ₹200cr case

In a bizarre incident, a man placed his wife's lifeless fetus in front of the judge's dais in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was seeking a ₹200 crore compensation from Maruti Suzuki India Limited after alleging his wife had a miscarriage in a car accident. The court, however, dismissed his plea and criticized his actions as "highly objectionable" and "improper." Justice Himanshu Joshi said the courtroom "cannot be turned into a platform for emotional display or theatrical conduct."

Court's response Court finds petition 'unsupported by evidence' The petitioner had alleged that he exposed embezzlement and theft of over ₹200 crore at Maruti Suzuki. He claimed his family was attacked by a car due to this exposure, leading to his wife's miscarriage. However, the court found his petition "vague" and "unsupported by evidence." Justice Himanshu Joshi emphasized that "justice is administered strictly in accordance with law" and not on emotional grounds or theatrical conduct.

Warning issued Court warns petitioner against repeating such conduct The court also warned the petitioner against repeating such conduct in future judicial proceedings. It said, "Any attempt to disturb the dignity, decorum and orderly functioning of judicial proceedings by resorting to such acts is wholly impermissible and cannot be tolerated in a court." The court stressed that while it sympathizes with personal losses, it cannot be swayed by emotional appeals or theatrical displays in the courtroom.

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