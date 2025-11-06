Next Article
Why Mumbai is Asia's happiest city, according to Time Out
India
Mumbai just snagged the title of Asia's happiest city, according to a massive Time Out survey of over 18,000 people.
A huge 94% of locals said the city makes them happy, and nearly 9 out of 10 would pick Mumbai over anywhere else they've lived.
Mumbai's unique vibe
It's all about the energy—think buzzing street life, legendary food like Vada Pav, and a culture that mixes Bollywood dreams with real career opportunities.
Unlike cities like Tokyo or Singapore where work-life balance can be tough, Mumbai's strong sense of community and shared resilience make daily life feel upbeat—even when things get hectic.