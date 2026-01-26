Why Mumbai's local trains are becoming a hotbed for violence

What's making things worse?

Trains are packed so tightly—up to 16 people per square meter—that just moving around is tough and tempers flare easily.

On top of that, narrow exits and crowded platforms make getting in and out even more stressful.

All these pressures combine to create an environment where conflicts happen way too often.

It's clear that better infrastructure and more support for commuters are urgently needed to make travel safer for everyone.