Why PM Modi is trying to calm market after budget

Modi says focus on long-term growth, not just short-term moves

Modi said the government's plan is all about long-term growth, not just short-term market moves.

He highlighted a big boost in public spending—referring to over 12 trillion rupees in capital expenditure to accelerate infrastructure projects.

There's also a push for tech like AI and blockchain in monitoring progress, plus mentions of tax reforms and steps to deepen and simplify the bond market—all aimed at building a stronger economy over the long term.