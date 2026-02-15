Why PM Modi's Dibrugarh ELP opening is a big deal
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is pushing for more emergency landing facilities (ELFs) in the state, right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the region's first ELF in Dibrugarh.
The new 4.2-km runway, built for ₹100 crore, can handle fighter jets and transport planes for quick refueling, rearming, or emergencies.
The significance of the ELF
This ELF isn't just about military muscle—it's super close to the border, less than 300km from the Line of Actual Control, making it a big deal for security.
It also means faster help during floods or disasters in remote areas.
With more ELFs being sought, the Northeast could see better defense and quicker disaster response—something that matters if you care about safety and support when things get tough.