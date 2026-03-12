Why Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law wants new name

Name change needs legislative amendment

Switching names isn't simple, since RGNUL was founded under a 2006 law named after Rajiv Gandhi; changing it would take a legislative amendment.

Not everyone's on board: Patiala MP Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi is against the move, saying it's an attempt to erase Congress leaders' legacies and shift focus from bigger issues like education and jobs.

There are also strong feelings about history here, especially around events like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.