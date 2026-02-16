Why Ramadan start date differs in India and other countries
India
Muslims across India are looking forward to Ramadan, but the exact start—February 18 or 19—depends on spotting the crescent moon.
Even though astronomers say the new moon will appear on February 17, tradition calls for an actual sighting before fasting can begin.
Local verification is key
In India, local committees head out after Maghrib prayers on Shaban 29 to look for the crescent.
If they see it, Ramadan starts next day; if not, fasting is pushed back by a day.
Local verification is key because weather and geography can change when and where the moon is visible, so dates might differ from other countries.