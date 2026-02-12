Why schools in Karnataka are still open amid Bharat Bandh
Even with a massive nationwide strike—Bharat Bandh—impacting public transport, banks, and markets in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, schools in Karnataka are still open.
The protest is backed by around 1.2 lakh mid-day meal workers and targets new labor laws, the India-US trade deal, and more.
School officials say classes will run as usual, though districts are on alert for any issues.
Alternative lunch plans needed for kids
For students, this means no surprise day off—but there's a twist: with many kitchen staff joining the strike, schools might need to scramble for alternative lunch plans.
The disruption could affect lakhs of kids who rely on mid-day meals.
Meanwhile, the sheer scale of the strike—30 crore workers across 600 districts—is making everyday life trickier for many families today.