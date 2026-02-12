Why schools in Karnataka are still open amid Bharat Bandh India Feb 12, 2026

Even with a massive nationwide strike—Bharat Bandh—impacting public transport, banks, and markets in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, schools in Karnataka are still open.

The protest is backed by around 1.2 lakh mid-day meal workers and targets new labor laws, the India-US trade deal, and more.

School officials say classes will run as usual, though districts are on alert for any issues.