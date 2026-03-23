Why Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA was revoked

Wangchuk's 6-month detention, statehood protests in Ladakh

Wangchuk was detained last September for allegedly stirring up youth protests over Ladakh statehood and special protections. He spent almost six months in Jodhpur jail.

Ladakh experienced curfews and internet blackouts, while more than 100 young people were arrested.

His release on March 14 was celebrated by local groups as a big win for their movement.

The government said it made the call after reviewing how much unrest was affecting daily life in Ladakh.