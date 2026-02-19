'Why stay where you are not welcome?': Zoho founder
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is urging Indians working abroad to come back home, especially as anti-immigrant sentiment rises in Western countries.
He asks, "Why stay where you are not welcome?" and warns that if India's top talent moves from engineering into high finance, it could spell trouble for the country's future.
Vembu warns against a finance-focused economy
Vembu thinks a finance-focused economy can hurt society and wants more young professionals solving real-world tech and infrastructure problems.
He says India will only earn global respect by building deep tech skills at home—not just celebrating success stories abroad.
Globalization's impact on Indian psyche
He feels many educated Indians have lost touch with their roots due to globalization, and points to Japan, Korea, and China as proof that national pride drives progress.
Without that sense of commitment, he believes conversations about growth or brain drain don't mean much.