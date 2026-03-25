Why there's no mobile network on Mumbai Metro Line 3
India
If you're taking Mumbai's Metro Line three, don't bother checking your phone: there's a total mobile blackout underground.
This happened after the metro authority ended its contract with ACES India, the company running the telecom setup.
Once ACES pulled the plug, even the limited Vodafone Idea and BSNL signals disappeared.
Jio has suggested teaming up with other companies
MMRCL is now looking for a new telecom provider through a bidding process that closes April 10, but things are stuck because operators say "space charges" are too high.
Jio has suggested teaming up with other companies to share costs or buy out ACES's old setup.
Until a deal is sorted out, riders will have to go without any mobile network on this route.