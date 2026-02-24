Why visiting Jeju Island from South Korea can land you

Reports differ on whether Awasthi and his wife landed in Seoul or flew straight to Jeju, but they were denied entry. They spent 38 hours in a holding area with barely any sunlight or food, and reportedly had to pay a lot for return tickets. Their journey through China also meant extra restrictions and tough conditions.

What to keep in mind before traveling to Jeju

The embassy made it clear: immigration calls the shots, and breaking these rules could mean being banned or sent back.

If you're eyeing Jeju, stick to direct flights or cruises and have proof of return tickets, accommodation and funds, and be aware entry is at immigration's discretion.

This episode is a reminder—double-check those entry rules so your vacation doesn't turn into an ordeal.