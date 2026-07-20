Widespread rain cools Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar drops to 29.2C
India
Jammu and Kashmir just got a serious break from the heat, thanks to widespread rain on Sunday.
Srinagar, which was sweltering at 35.9 Celsius on Saturday, dropped to a much more comfortable 29.2 Celsius after the showers rolled in.
Places like Pahalgam and Kupwara also felt the cooldown.
Jammu division rain, lake activities paused
Jammu division saw some intense rainfall too: Rajouri got hit with 135mm, Reasi 106mm, Udhampur 101.6mm, and Katra 85mm.
The downpour led to waterlogged streets in Srinagar and made daily life tricky in some spots.
With rain expected until July 23, authorities are urging everyone (especially tourists) to avoid risky areas like hill slopes or water bodies; activities on Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake have been paused for now as a precaution.