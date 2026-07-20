Wangchuk's wife moves HC again, calls his hospital stay 'illegal'
What's the story
Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility of their choice. She claims that his continued stay at the government hospital is "illegal and unconstitutional confinement" under the pretext of medical treatment. The plea seeks unrestricted access for Wangchuk's family and legal counsel, complete medical records, and an independent medical examination.
Controversial transfer
Wangchuk forcibly removed from protest site: Petition
The petition alleges that Wangchuk was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar on July 18 and taken to Safdarjung Hospital without his consent or without notifying his family.
This was done under a Delhi High Court order dated July 16, which only mandated daily medical monitoring and intervention as per doctors' advice.
The petition argues neither Wangchuk nor Angmo were parties to this public interest litigation, which did not authorize his forcible removal or continued confinement in hospital.
Medical controversy
Discrepancy in potassium levels
A key allegation in the petition is a discrepancy in Wangchuk's potassium levels.
Hospital authorities reportedly told his family that his potassium level had fallen to 2.9, while a medical report from the previous day showed it at 4.3.
After repeated requests, hospital authorities handed over Wangchuk's blood sample nearly 10.5 hours later, and an independent lab allegedly found his potassium level to be 3.6.
Legal relief
Angmo seeks immediate discharge, transfer to family-chosen hospital
Angmo has sought the Delhi High Court to declare Wangchuk's confinement illegal and direct his immediate discharge.
She also wants permission for transfer to a family-chosen hospital, unrestricted access for legal counsel and treating doctors, complete medical records, and barring authorities from administering treatment without informed consent.
The plea contends that authorities are using "medical intervention" as an excuse to stop Wangchuk from peacefully protesting, violating his rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
Protest continuation
Cockroach Janata Party members prepare for 'Chalo Sansad' march
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability for alleged failures in the education system.
He has said he will end his fast on July 20 if the government takes responsibility or political leaders assure him that issues will be raised in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party members are preparing for a 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament despite Delhi Police denying permission for the rally and reports of a lathicharge.