Wangchuk's wife moves HC again, calls his hospital stay 'illegal'

The petition alleges that Wangchuk was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar on July 18 and taken to Safdarjung Hospital without his consent or without notifying his family.

This was done under a Delhi High Court order dated July 16, which only mandated daily medical monitoring and intervention as per doctors' advice.

The petition argues neither Wangchuk nor Angmo were parties to this public interest litigation, which did not authorize his forcible removal or continued confinement in hospital.