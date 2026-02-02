Wife strangles husband with family's help over financial disputes

A man in Uttar Pradesh 's Bareilly was allegedly murdered by his wife and her family over financial disputes. The victim, 33-year-old Jitendra Kumar Yadav, was found hanging at his rented home on January 26, Livemint reported. Initially ruled a suicide, a postmortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. His wife, Jyoti, and her parents, Kalicharan and Chameli, have been arrested for murder.

Relationship strain Frequent arguments over financial matters led to growing bitterness Jyoti and Yadav had known each other since their student days and got married last year. However, frequent arguments over financial matters led to growing bitterness between the couple. On the fateful night of the incident, Jyoti informed her parents about a quarrel with Yadav. Her father, Kalicharan, mother, Chameli, and brother, Deepak, then allegedly held down Yadav while Jyoti strangled him in a fit of rage.

Cover-up attempt Family hung Yadav's body to stage a suicide After strangling Yadav, the family allegedly hanged his body from a window grill using a muffler to stage a suicide. They then raised an alarm to mislead neighbors about the incident. The police were alerted after a complaint was filed by Yadav's brother, Ajay Kumar. Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava confirmed that "the postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation."

Advertisement