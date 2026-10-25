Wild elephant attacks kill 2 people in Tamil Nadu
India
Over the weekend, two people lost their lives in separate wild elephant attacks in Tamil Nadu.
On Saturday, M Duraisamy, 59, was killed near Kotagiri while heading to his job at a tea estate.
The next day, an unidentified woman was trampled inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.
Forest Department pays ₹50,000, deploys staff
The Forest Department quickly stepped in: Duraisamy's family received ₹50,000 as compensation, and teams are working to identify the woman.
Staff have been deployed to monitor elephant movement and keep locals safe.