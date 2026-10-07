Wild elephant climbs onto moving car on Bengaluru-Dindigul highway
India
A wild elephant surprised travelers by climbing onto a moving car on the Bengaluru-Dindigul Highway near Asanur, Tamil Nadu, this Wednesday.
The animal, likely searching for food, damaged the car's side mirror, but everyone inside was safe, just a bit shaken.
Forest officials urge drivers stay inside
This stretch of highway is known for frequent wildlife crossings since it borders forests like Chamarajanagar and Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Forest officials remind drivers to stay inside their cars and never feed wild animals.
Following these tips helps keep both people and elephants safe when passing through these areas.