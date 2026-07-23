Wild gaur injures Marayur student Karthik Pandi, locals block highway
A Class eight student named Karthik Pandi was seriously hurt after a wild gaur attacked him on Thursday morning in Marayur, Kerala.
He was just waiting for his ride to school when the animal charged at him on the Munnar-Udumalpet highway.
The incident left locals shaken, and many came together to block the Marayur-Udumalpet highway, demanding that authorities do something about the rising number of wildlife attacks in their area.
Protest ends after Forest Department promise
After being rushed to a local hospital, Karthik was moved to a private hospital in Thodupuzha because he was seriously injured.
The protest by residents (sparked by growing fears over frequent animal attacks) ended only after Forest Department officials promised they would take steps to keep people safer and reduce these dangerous encounters.