Wild gaur injures Marayur student Karthik Pandi, locals block highway

A Class eight student named Karthik Pandi was seriously hurt after a wild gaur attacked him on Thursday morning in Marayur, Kerala.

He was just waiting for his ride to school when the animal charged at him on the Munnar-Udumalpet highway.

The incident left locals shaken, and many came together to block the Marayur-Udumalpet highway, demanding that authorities do something about the rising number of wildlife attacks in their area.