Wildlife rescuers captured Russell's viper at Mumbai Metro BKC basement
India
A Russell's viper, one of India's most dangerous snakes, showed up in the basement of Mumbai Metro's BKC station on Tuesday, sparking a bit of panic among commuters.
Luckily, wildlife rescuers got there quickly and managed to capture the snake before anyone was harmed.
Its venom is seriously nasty, causing pain and health issues if bitten.
Monsoon raises snake sightings, experts advise
Snake sightings go up during monsoon season, since flooding pushes them into cities looking for dry spots.
Experts say if you see a snake like this, do not try to handle it yourself: call trained rescuers right away.
If you live near grassy or forested areas, wearing protective footwear and staying alert are smart moves. And if bitten, get medical help fast.