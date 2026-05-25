'Will appropriate land be allocated?' Delhi Gymkhana writes to Centre

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has written to the Land and Development Office (LDO) seeking clarification on its order to vacate the land by June 5. The club, which caters to around 14,000 members and employs 500 people, is concerned about its future operations and stakeholders. It has asked if an "appropriately located alternate plot of land" will be provided for relocation.

Relocation impact Club asks government to consider its investments In its letter, the club requested the Centre to consider not dislocating the club or its operations until there is clarity about some issues. It asked if the government was "considering the allocation of some other appropriately located alternate plot of land for the club to relocate to." The General Committee that runs the club "would request that L&DO kindly consider this," it said.

Infra Government ordered re-entry into the club's premises It has also asked the government to consider its investments in infrastructure and facilities. It has stressed that relocation would involve high costs for rebuilding these facilities. The club has also sought assurance for the future of its employees amid these changes. The letter was sent a day after the government ordered re-entry into the club's premises for "urgent institutional needs" related to defense infrastructure and public security projects.

Advertisement

Order details LDO ordered land vacation for 'defence infrastructure' In its May 22 order, the LDO of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sought "re-entry and resumption" of this strategic zone for urgent institutional needs. The government said it needs this land for "strengthening and securing defense infrastructure." The club is currently being run by a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal in 2022.

Advertisement

Meeting request Gymkhana club established in 1913 The club's governing body has asked for a meeting with the LDO to discuss its concerns over the land vacation order. The club was established on July 3, 1913, as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and became a prestigious social and sporting institution in India. It has been a meeting point for top bureaucrats, diplomats, military officers and influential people of New Delhi. However, after India's independence in 1947, it dropped 'Imperial' from its name.