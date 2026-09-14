Gurugram hit-and-run: Woman biker will file FIR without revealing identity
What's the story
A woman biker, Sia, who was chased and rammed by a car in Gurugram on Sunday, said she has decided to take legal action. She said she will file a First Information Report (FIR) with her lawyer by Monday evening. In an Instagram story, Sia thanked everyone for their support and said she had noticed attempts to identify the people involved in the incident. Sia also said she received requests for interviews but has decided not to speak to them.
Privacy respect
Sia requests media not to ask for interviews
"I do not wish to reveal my identity or face, and I won't be giving any interviews this time," she said in her Instagram story.
She asked people to respect her decision and promised to keep them updated.
The incident took place on Golf Course Road when Sia was riding with a group of bikers.
In a video from an action camera on her motorcycle, she alleged that a white sedan had been following her and driving aggressively.
Incident report
What we know about the incident
She said she initially asked the driver to maintain a safe distance but the driver told her to pull over instead.
A fellow biker tried to shield Sia by riding behind her motorcycle.
The situation, however, escalated when the sedan allegedly rammed into Sia's motorcycle, throwing her off and dragging the bike for several meters.
After the collision, another biker chased the sedan and confronted its driver at a traffic signal, but he fled.
Investigation underway
Owner was not driving car
The owner of the car has said that he was not driving the car.
"I serve in the Army and I am currently on duty in Assam," the owner, Manish, told news channels.
He said his friend, Kalyan, borrowed the car from his family on Sunday and came to know about the incident only after the video went viral.
On Instagram, Kalyan Bainsla identifies himself as an 'international kabaddi player' and a member of the 'Indian rugby team.'