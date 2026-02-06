'Will break united India into pieces,' says LeT leader
At a public rally in Lahore on "Kashmir Solidarity Day," Syed Abdul Rehman Naqvi—a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and leader of its political wing—openly threatened to "We will break united India into pieces."
The event wasn't just fringe; politicians were in attendance, highlighting how these views are echoed in mainstream circles.
Naqvi's speech part of broader anti-India sentiment in Pakistan
Naqvi declared, "Akhand Bharat ko khand khand kar denge (We will break united India into pieces). We will set Agra on fire, ignite the Deccan, and shake Delhi."
He connected his party's mission directly to LeT's history of violence—including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
With tensions already high between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, his speech is seen as part of a broader push to keep anti-India sentiments alive in Pakistani politics.