Naqvi's speech part of broader anti-India sentiment in Pakistan

Naqvi declared, "Akhand Bharat ko khand khand kar denge (We will break united India into pieces). We will set Agra on fire, ignite the Deccan, and shake Delhi."

He connected his party's mission directly to LeT's history of violence—including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

With tensions already high between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, his speech is seen as part of a broader push to keep anti-India sentiments alive in Pakistani politics.