'Will continue fast': Sonam Wangchuk even after government meets protesters 

Wangchuk's letter criticized the "brutality" with which peaceful protesters were dealt with.

"I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast," Wangchuk said in the note, which also has his signature.

"Hopefully the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that," he wrote, referring to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a NEET-UG paper leak incident.