'Will continue fast': Sonam Wangchuk even after government meets protesters
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced that he will continue his fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet MPs at Sansad Bhawan or he is allowed to meet them at the hospital. He was taken by Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, amid health concerns. In a handwritten letter shared by his wife Gitanjali Angmo on X, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Protest response
'Hopefully, the government will fix the accountability...'
Wangchuk's letter criticized the "brutality" with which peaceful protesters were dealt with.
"I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast," Wangchuk said in the note, which also has his signature.
"Hopefully the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that," he wrote, referring to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a NEET-UG paper leak incident.
Peaceful resolution
Wangchuk appealed to government, police
Wangchuk also said he was touched by how peacefully the youth had protested despite provocation.
He appealed to both government and police to resolve issues by allowing students' grievances before Parliament soon.
"I'm sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today," he concluded.
CJP
CJP submits its memorandum
A CJP delegation met Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday and submitted a charter of demands.
The demands include the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital, resignation of Education Minister Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.
After their meeting, Nadda said he has requested all protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.