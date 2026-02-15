Will do whatever it takes to support defense forces: Modi

Defence budget announced

Modi just announced a record ₹7.85 lakh crore defense budget for 2026-27—a 15% jump from last year.

A significant portion of the budget is earmarked for modernisation and capital expenditure—₹1.85 lakh crore for modernisation and nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore as capital expenditure for the three services, with about 75% of the latter reserved for procurement from domestic defense industries.

He pointed out that India's defense exports have soared to ₹23,000 crore in the past decade, showing real progress on self-reliance.