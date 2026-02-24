'Will good marriage partners be hard to find?': Viral video
A pool party video from Bengaluru is making waves online, showing young people dancing and having fun.
After DJ Rahul Avadhani posted it on Instagram (and it quickly hit nearly three million views), a user on X questioned if changing social norms mean "good" marriage partners will be hard to find.
This sparked a lively debate about culture, gender roles, and what's really changing in the city.
How people reacted to the post
Reactions were split: some blamed Western influence and migration for eroding traditional values, while others called out the original post for its gender bias and pushed for more awareness around equality.
The conversation highlights how cities like Bengaluru are navigating tradition versus modern values—and shows just how passionate people are about what comes next.