'Will not leave my religion': Son refuses to accept mother

'I am a Hindu and she should get converted now'

Murmu's story is tough—she married a Hindu farmer and had already converted once before marriage. After her husband died, villagers rejected her as a Christian widow, leading to her disappearance and eventual rescue in Kolkata.

Even after all these years apart, Besra insisted, "I am a Hindu and she should get converted now."

Murmu stood firm: "I will not leave my religion."

Poriahat police station's officer-in-charge, Mahavir Pandit, said he will visit the village to speak with the family.