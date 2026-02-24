'Will not leave my religion': Son refuses to accept mother
After at least 25 years apart, Sushila Murmu, age not specified in reporting and living in a Kolkata shelter since 2001, spoke with her son, Madan Besra, via video call.
But instead of a happy ending, their meeting took an unexpected turn—her son said he wouldn't accept her unless she converted to Hinduism.
'I am a Hindu and she should get converted now'
Murmu's story is tough—she married a Hindu farmer and had already converted once before marriage. After her husband died, villagers rejected her as a Christian widow, leading to her disappearance and eventual rescue in Kolkata.
Even after all these years apart, Besra insisted, "I am a Hindu and she should get converted now."
Murmu stood firm: "I will not leave my religion."
Poriahat police station's officer-in-charge, Mahavir Pandit, said he will visit the village to speak with the family.
How faith can shape relationships
This story isn't just about one family—it's about how faith can shape relationships even decades later.
It's also a reminder that acceptance sometimes comes with strings attached—and that standing by your beliefs can take real courage.