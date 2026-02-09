Will ensure security of every Kuki-Zo visiting Meitei-dominated Imphal: CM 

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has assured the safety of all Kuki-Zo community members visiting Meitei-dominated Imphal . Addressing a function, Singh stressed his government will not let anything happen to them in the Meitei-majority city. "The state government will take full responsibility for any Kuki-Zo individual who comes to Imphal for medical treatment or other purposes," he said.

Safety assurance Singh's pledge follows MLA Valte's health assistance Singh's pledge comes after an incident involving MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur. "Day before yesterday, MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur rang me up. He congratulated me and said he would assist in restoring peace. Later, his son called me and asked for medical assistance for Valte," he said. He added that medical assistance was promptly provided by doctors at RIMS-Imphal and the state Health Department.

Emergency response Valte airlifted to Delhi for treatment Valte was airlifted to New Delhi from Imphal airport on Sunday afternoon for further treatment. Singh met him at the airport and wished him a speedy recovery. Fresh violence had erupted in Manipur's Churachandpur district last Thursday, a day after the state government was reorganized. The unrest was triggered by protests against the swearing-in of new deputy chief minister, Nemcha Kipgen, from the Kuki-Zo community, which had accused her of legitimizing a government they believe has failed their people.

