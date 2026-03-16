Will your school have a holiday on Eid al-Fitr?
India
Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, is expected to fall on March 20 or 21, 2026, in India: final date depends on when the crescent moon is spotted.
Most schools are likely to give a holiday on March 21, but some might close a day earlier because of regional differences or school calendars and how the lunar calendar works.
Why do schools wait to announce holidays?
Since Eid's exact date changes with the lunar cycle, schools usually wait until just before the festival to confirm their holiday plans.
This helps everyone celebrate together at the right time.
For many families, Eid al-Fitr means prayers, sharing meals, and spending time with loved ones after a month of fasting, a special way to wrap up Ramadan and give thanks.