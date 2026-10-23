Winners Academy founder Amar Gautam Adak booked over Diveagar drownings
India
Five people from Winners Academy are facing charges after eight students drowned during a beach trip to Diveagar on October 1.
Police say academy founder Amar Gautam Adak and four others have been booked for negligence and common intent, following a complaint by one of the victims' parents.
Winners Academy accused of poor supervision
The complaint points to poor supervision and bad trip planning as reasons for the tragedy.
All the victims (16-year-old students) were on an outing by Winners Academy, which reportedly did not have proper permits and had been operating without necessary permission.
The police investigation is ongoing, with serious questions being raised about how the trip was managed and whether basic safety measures were ignored.